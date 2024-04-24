Rain leaves many areas flooded in Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 23

Light rain here has exposed the claims of the administration in making arrangements of water drainage, especially in Sector 13 and Sector 23 today.

The already broken and potholed roads were waterlogged after the light spell of rain today, making things worse for the residents.

Ramkishan Sharma, president of Bhiwani Residents Welfare Association, said they had raised the issue of drainage facilities and broken roads with the authorities several times. The rain brought the reality to light.

Sharma said due to lack of proper drainage system here, many places were waterlogged. He said all this was the result of negligence by officials concerned. Sharma said the administration must make proper arrangements before monsoon, so that such situations could be avoided. The RWA president said the problem must be resolved soon.

