Rain leaves many areas flooded in Bhiwani

Bhiwani, April 23
Light rain here has exposed the claims of the administration in making arrangements of water drainage, especially in Sector 13 and Sector 23 today.
The already broken and potholed roads were waterlogged after the light spell of rain today, making things worse for the residents.
Ramkishan Sharma, president of Bhiwani Residents Welfare Association, said they had raised the issue of drainage facilities and broken roads with the authorities several times. The rain brought the reality to light.
Sharma said due to lack of proper drainage system here, many places were waterlogged. He said all this was the result of negligence by officials concerned. Sharma said the administration must make proper arrangements before monsoon, so that such situations could be avoided. The RWA president said the problem must be resolved soon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...