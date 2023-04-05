RAIN PAIN: Now, fungus threat to wheat crop in Rohtak district

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 4

Wheat crop in many villages of Rohtak and nearby districts is getting blackened and attacked by fungus due to the recent spell of untimely rain and hailstorm. As per farmers and agriculture experts, remaining submerged in water and exposed to excessive moisture leads to discolouration of crops.

The blackening of wheat has added to the woes of the farmers, as not only the grains, but even the crop’s hay, used as dry fodder for cattle, had become non-consumable.

Many farmers are even considering ploughing back the wheat crop, as the cost of getting it harvested may prove costlier than the price they get for the produce.

“Wheat crop in our fields got damaged and blackened due to the untimely rain. Our hope of a good harvest has been dashed as blackening of crop severely affects its quality and it remains unsold,” rued Balbir Singh, a farmer at Karontha village.

Somdutt of Baland village also lamented that the blackening of wheat crop had caused much damage to it.

“Rain and hailstorm damaged crops at Kharainti, Chandi, Bhagwatipur, Girawar, Samar Gopalpur, Titoli, Khedi Sadh, Karor, Kanheli, Pahrawar and several other villages in Rohtak district. Crops in several villages are still submerged in rainwater,” said Sumit Dalal, state secretary of the All-India Kisan Sabha.

Rakesh Kumar, quality control inspector at the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rohtak, stated that excessive moisture may lead to discoloration due to fungus attack on wheat crops. Meanwhile, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Pal toured several villages in the district today and took stock of the situation at Ladhaut, Kiloi, Dhamar, Jassia, Brahmanwas and Kahni villages.

The DC assured the farmers that they would get compensation for their damaged crops directly in their bank accounts. He directed the officials concerned to personally visit the affected villages to assess the damage caused to the crops.

#Agriculture #rohtak