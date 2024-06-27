Rain relief for Gurugram, wet days forecast for 4 more days

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 26

In a much-needed relief from scorching heatwave conditions, parts of Gurugram district recorded up to 7.5 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Weather expert and agro-scientist Dr Manjeet Singh, who is posted at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Shikohpur in Gurugram district, revealed that the maximum temperature in Gurugram has come down to 37°C. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 30°C on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

During this time, the maximum & minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 32°C-39°C, and 21°C-28°C, respectively. The wind speed is expected to be in the range of 8-15 km/hour.

Singh said as the weather remained cloudy, another spell of rain was expected in the evening/night on Wednesday. He added that the winds were blowing in the southeast direction at a speed of 17.5 km per hour.

Advisory for farmers

According to the MeT Department’s advisory, farmers of Gurugram district have been advised to prepare fields for sowing maize, pigeon pea and green gram, and maintain adequate moisture for optimum germination of seeds.

Before sowing pigeon pea, seeds should be treated with crop specific Rhizobium culture and Phosphate solubilizing bacteria as it increases the crop production.

Besides, they were advised to ensure proper management of drainage in cotton fields and stop all type of sprays in standing crops. The authorities urged them to make sure they procure good quality seeds from certified sources.

Buffaloes should kept in a clean shed. Also, the surroundings should be kept clean to avoid the infestation of house fly and other insects. MeT experts have further advised herders to mix sorghum with dry fodder like wheat straw to prevent bloating in animals.

