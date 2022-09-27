Kurukshetra: Rain stops, farmers heave a sigh of relief

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 26

As the sun came out and the weather remained favourable on Monday, the paddy farmers, who had been restless for the past few days, heaved a sigh of relief. They have started draining out water from their fields.

The incessant rain in the region has left the paddy fields waterlogged and the crop flattened in many villages. Besides the delay in the season, the untimely rain will have an adverse effect on the yield and the quality of the crop too.

Krishan, a farmer from Kalal Majra village, said: “I have cultivated paddy in 5 acres. I was waiting for the procurement to start, but due to rain, my fields are completely waterlogged. The crop has started to germinate again. Now the weather has turned favourable and I am trying to get the excess water drained out to save my crop.”

Deputy Director (Agriculture) Dr Pradeep Meel said: “There are reports of loss in about 10 to 15 per cent paddy crop in 40,000 to 50,000 acres in the district. The exact situation will be clear in two to three days.”

Meanwhile, the weighing and filling of the already arrived produce in the grain markets started today. Some farmers, who had harvested their crop, but were waiting for the procurement to start, have started reaching the grain markets.

The stocks that have got drenched are being dried again. The paddy procurement season will officially commence on October 1.

