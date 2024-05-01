Raise capacity of waste processing plant, Karnal MC instructs agency

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 30

In a bid to tackle the mounting challenge of waste, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has directed the agency involved in the processing of garbage to enhance the capacity of the solid waste management plant at Shekhpura Sohana village on the outskirts of the city.

A garbage collection vehicle plies in Karnal.

Plant caters to 10 civic bodies This plant processes garbage from 10 urban local bodies (ULBs), including that of Karnal, Thansear, Sahabad, Ladwa, Assandh, Gharaunda, Nissing, Taraori, Nilokheri and Indri.

Now, it is facing a space crunch. These ULBs collectively generate nearly 450 tonnes of garbage with an additional backlog of 3,800 tonnes.

The agency has been asked to install an additional set of four trommels of different sizes to process more waste

“Sugam Swachhta agency has been assigned the task of garbage processing and door-to-door collection. The agency has been directed by Commissioner Abhishek Meena to enhance the capacity of the plant by installing additional machinery. The agency has been asked to install a set of four trommels of different sizes as the presently installed set of four trommels process nearly 250 tonnes of garbage in eight hours and the proposed expansion is expected to significantly enhance the plant capabilities,” said Ashok Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC).

Surinder Chopra, Chief Sanitary Inspector, said the Commissioner had also directed the agency to increase the number of vehicles for door-to-door collection in seven days otherwise action would be taken against it.

“During last month’s meeting, the agency was directed to add 10 more vehicles, but it has failed to do so, after which the Commissioner has set a one-week deadline for the job,” he added.

He said there were 83 vehicles engaged in the lifting of garbage and an additional 10 vehicles would help in door-to-door collection of garbage. There is a need for 114 vehicles to effectively manage the city’s waste.

Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, stressed the need for increasing the capacity of the plant and number of vehicles for transportation, disposal and processing of waste. “The agency has been asked to enhance the capacity of the plant before the monsoon season,” he said, adding that their main motive was to achieve 100 percent door-to-door collection. The residents should also cooperate with the corporation by segregating wet and dry waste.

#Karnal