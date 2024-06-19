Raise sunflower purchase cap: BKU (C)

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 18

Unhappy with the capping of 8 quintal per acre on the procurement of sunflower crop, the BKU (Charuni) has requested the government to increase the capping to at least 10 quintal an acre. The procurement for sunflower seeds is on and farmers said due to favourable weather conditions, there was an increase of one to two quintal per acre in yield. They were harvesting 9 to 11 quintal of sunflower seeds per acre.

As per data, nearly 1.15 lakh quintal seeds have been procured at grain markets of Ambala district, while over 1.79 lakh quintal have been procured in Kurukshetra district so far. The produce is being procured by HAFED at an MSP of Rs 6,760 a quintal.

Union spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “An increase in the yield has been registered and farmers have been reporting a yield of 9 to 11 quintal per acre. The capping should be increased to at least 10 quintal per acre. Farmers who had cultivated mustard before sunflower were not able to get registration done on MFMB portal and hence were not able to sell their produce on MSP to the procurement agency.”

Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “We have raised the matter with the agriculture department and the district administration, but there has been no positive response so far.” Meanwhile, Deputy Director Agriculture Karam Chand, said: “The issues have been taken up with the headquarters and the directions from the higher authorities will be implemented.”

