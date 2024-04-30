Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

Chandigarh, April 30
The Central Election Committee of the Congress has announced four more candidates who will contest the general election.
Raj Babbar will contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra, Satpal Raizada from Hamirpur and Bhushan Patil from Mumbai North.
This was stated in an AICC press release.
