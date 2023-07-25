Raja Mihir Bhoja row: Effigies of Haryana Government burnt

Yamunanagar, July 24
Expressing anger over the lathi charge on Rajputs in Kaithal, members of the community om Sunday burnt effigies of the Haryana Government at Kalawar village in Yamunanagar district. They raised anti-government slogans and threatened that leaders of the BJP would not be allowed to enter their village.
Rajput community leaders Hukam Chand Rana, Sanju Rana, Montu Rana and Mohit Rana said the BJP government was playing politics with the name of Samrat Mihir Bhoj. They said their community supported the BJP in every parliamentary and Assembly elections. Now, the people of their community were being lathi charged by the BJP government, they added.
“The BJP government is exploiting the Rajput community by playing politics with the name of Samrat Mihir Bhoj. The people of the community were lathi charged in Kaithal recently when they opposed the word Gurjar inscribed on the statue of the Samrat Mihir Bhoj,” said Hukam Chand Rana.
He said they had now decided not to cast their votes in favour of the BJP in the Parliamentary and Assembly elections. He demanded that the word Gurjar should be removed from the statue of Samrat Mihir Bhoj that was unveiled at the Kaithal city bus stand recently.
