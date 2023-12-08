Rajasthan cops round up friend of suspect

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, December 7

The house of Lance Naik Nitin Fouji, one of the prime accused in the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, at Dongra Jat village here has been kept under surveillance, even as the Rajasthan Police have, as per sources, rounded up a youth for questioning. The youth is said to be Nitin’s friend.

“A police rider has been deployed in the village to keep a tab on visitors at Nitin’s house. The local police questioned his father today to find out if he received any call, or information about Nitin’s hideouts,” said the sources.

“A team of the Rajasthan Police came to a village in Mahendragarh district last evening and rounded up a youth as Nitin was reportedly seen with him some days before the killing. He was pursuing higher studies in Jaipur and Nitin had stayed with him. The youth returned to Mahendragarh the day after the murder,” claimed an official.

Nitin’s father, who is an ex-serviceman, said his son went to Mahendragarh on November 9 to get his car repaired. “Since then, Nitin has not been in our contact. I learnt about his involvement in the crime through the media,” he said.

Meanwhile, local residents organised a protest against the murder and sought the arrest of the accused.

