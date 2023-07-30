Rajasthan to get notice for polluting Dharuhera

Ravinder Saini
Rewari, July 29
Taking a serious note of effluents being released by industries at neighbouring Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) to Dharuhera town here, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said notice would be served on Rajasthan for taking appropriate action into the matter within seven days. He said people of Dharuhera would not be left to suffer.
Ready to take matter to Supreme Court
I have personally spoken to the Rajasthan Chief Minister who has assured us of taking appropriate steps. However, we have asked them to give assurance in writing so that there is no laxity at any level. We are ready to take this matter to the Supreme Court to get a permanent solution. - Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister
“The NGT has imposed a fine of Rs 45 crore on Rajasthan for releasing polluted water from Bhiwadi towards Dharuhera, but the former has approached the court and got stay into the matter. Now, the state government will go to the Supreme Court to get the stay vacated,” said Khattar after inspecting the situation that emerged after the accumulation of dirty water in Dharuhera town. He also visited Bhiwadi town.
The CM said that for a permanent solution, a meeting will be organised with the top officers of the departments concerned on Sunday. Officers from Rajasthan would also be asked to join.
Speaking at the Jan Samvad in Sangwari village the CM said every village in the state would have a permanent solution for the drainage of dirty water.
“Be it receiving any grievance during the Jan Samvad or on the portal, daily for two hours I go through every complaint. It has come to my notice that most of these are related to the drainage of dirty water in the village. I have announced that in future, proper drainage of water will be ensured in every village. For this, Panchayati Raj Institution and Public Health Engineering Department will work together,” said Khattar.
New bus stand for town by July ’24
- A new bus stand would be constructed in Dharuhera by July ’24
- Repair of village secretariat, primary health centre, community centre, Scheduled Caste chaupal in the village and additional tank for canal water-based drinking water would be done
- Civil surgeon, public health department and irrigation officers to compile a joint report for tubewell-based water testing
- Old STPs to be replaced
