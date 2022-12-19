Rajesh Garg elected president of Haryana Judges Association

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 18

Members of the Haryana Judges Association on Sunday elected Rajesh Garg as president of the association at its annual general body meeting held here at a resort.

The old executive body presented its report of works done and accounts, following which the new executive body was elected.

Association spokesperson Anubhav Sharma said the members elected Rajesh Garg president; Ramesh Vashishtha, vice-president; Manglesh Choubey, secretary; Ramavtar Pareek, treasurer; Aashish Arya joint secretary; Sunil joint secretary; four executive members Deepak Yadav, Mohit, Kopal and Khushboo Goel.

There was contest on only one post of vice-president, where Ramesh Vashistha, CJM Sonepat, won against Naveen Kumawat, Magistrate Narwana. The meeting was presided by district judges (DJs) SK Sharma, Panipat; Pramod Goyal, Sonepat; DS Chaliya, Fatehabad; Chander Shekhar, Karnal and Patron Sushil Garg, ADJ Palwal.

ADJ Panipat Ajay K Verma, ADJs Sandeep Duggal, Salender Singh, Poonam Suneja, GS Wadhwa, JMIC Anjali Narwal and judicial officers from across the state participated in the meeting.

