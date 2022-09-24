Rajinder Kumar, Jyoti Bainda take oath as HPSC members

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya today administered the oath of office to Jyoti Bainda and Rajinder Kumar as the members of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Bainda and Kumar took the oath of allegiance, post and secrecy in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Haryana Raj Bhawan.

Bainda was associated with the field of education from 2004 to 2016 and has also served as the chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) from 2016 to 2022.

Kumar has 28 years of experience in the field of education. He worked as a professor of economics in the Department of School Education and retired as a principal in 2022.

