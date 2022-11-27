Rajiv Chowk foot overbridge in Gurugram in dire need of repairs

Tribune News Services

Gurugram, November 26

The foot overbridge between Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in the city is in dilapidated condition. The metalled surface of the overbridge has worn out and at some spots big holes can be seen.

The metal frame of the overbrige had also started corroding. The battered structure pose risk to the pedestrian, especially children, using it. Besides, a constant fear looms that the chunk of cements can fall from the structure and hurt motorists commuting on the expressway.

Residents say the overbridge is used by hundreds of people daily as it is used to reach the adjoining industrial area. Though National Highway Authority of India considers such overbridges to be the solution to all traffic woes, not many people feel safe using these due to their poor condition and lack of maintenance, they add.

“Authorities concerned announce a new foot overbridge at drop of hat but they are yet to pay attention to the dilapidated condition of existing ones,” a local says.