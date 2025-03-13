DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Rajiv is Sonepat Mayor

Rajiv is Sonepat Mayor

BJP’s Rajiv Jain defeated Kamal Diwan of the Congress by a margin of 34,749 votes in the byelections for the mayoral post in Sonepat on Wednesday. Jain got 57,858 votes, while Kamal secured 23,109 votes. As many as five candidates...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 09:11 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BJP’s Rajiv Jain defeated Kamal Diwan of the Congress by a margin of 34,749 votes in the byelections for the mayoral post in Sonepat on Wednesday. Jain got 57,858 votes, while Kamal secured 23,109 votes.

As many as five candidates — BJP’s Rajiv Jain, Congress’ Kamal Diwan, AAP’s Kamlesh Saini, BSP’s Dharambir and Independent candidate Ramesh Khatri — were in fray for the mayoral post in Sonepat. As many as 662 people opted for NOTA. BSP candidate Dharambir got 1,424 votes, AAP’s Dr Kamlesh Saini secured 366 votes and Independent candidate Ramesh Khatri polled 342 votes.

It was pertinent to mention that the MC elections were held in Sonepat for the first time in December 2020. Congress candidate Nikhil Madaan was elected the first mayor of Sonepat.

Advertisement

However, Nikhil joined the BJP in October last year before the Assembly elections. Nikhil was elected MLA from Sonepat on the BJP ticket after which the mayoral post fell vacant.

The BJP fielded Rajiv Jain, an experienced player, for the mayoral post in the byelections. He registered victory by a margin of 34,749 votes on Wednesday.

Advertisement

However, the State Election Commission has said that the votes cast at five booths in Bayanpur village (from booth numbers 228 to 232) would not be included in the counting of the mayoral byelection in Sonepat. The decision was taken after the Congress’ candidate, Kamal Diwan, filed a complaint with the commission.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper