Rajnath Singh in Jhajjar: Will study demand for Sainik School

Jhajjar, November 13

Terming Haryana the land of the brave, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said many had laid down their lives to safeguard the country’s borders. “I salute such a brave land. In every village of Haryana, remarkable stories of valour can be heard,” he said while addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of Prithviraj Chauhan at Kulana village here. Referring to some demands raised by various speakers on the occasion, including that of setting up of a Sainik School at Matanhail village in Jhajjar, Singh assured that he would go into the details related to it once he was back in Delhi. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP state president OP Dhankar, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma and Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal were present on the occasion.

Khattar announced the allocation of Rs 100 crore for various development projects in the district. He also announced Rs 100 crores for new panchayats.

