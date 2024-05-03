Rajnath Singh to address rally in Rohtak today

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 2

The BJP will organise a rally at the old ITI ground here tomorrow to show its strength after the filing of nomination papers by its candidate and outgoing MP, Dr Arvind Sharma.

The rally will be addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while CM Nayab Singh Saini, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and several other leaders would be present.

The party is making all efforts to muster a considerable number of people in the rally as Rohtak is considered to be a bastion of a former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda. His son Deepender is scheduled to file his nomination on Saturday.

“Former minister and senior BJP leader Manish Grover has been holding meetings at various places in the city for the past some days to invite people in large numbers to the rally,” said a BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Arvind Sharma while talking to the media said Rajnath Singh had a special attachment to Rohtak and hence immediately accepted the invitation to visit it to address the rally.

