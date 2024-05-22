Rajnath to woo Rajput voters in Karnal, Kaithal

Karnal, May 21
To garner the support of the Rajput community, the BJP has scheduled two rallies featuring Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Karnal and Kaithal districts.
He will address a rally at the Gharaunda grain market in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, followed by another in the Kalayat Assembly segment in Kaithal.
Both areas have a significant Rajput population, which will make up a major section of the voters in the Lok Sabha elections. However, the BJP faces a challenge as a section of the Rajput community has openly declared its lack of support for the party.
Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar is contesting from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, while Naveen Jindal is contesting on the party’s ticket from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.
BJP president JP Nadda addressed a rally in Kaithal and held a meeting in Karnal on Sunday, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah motivated the public to vote in a rally on Monday.
The preparations for both rallies are underway.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed
Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi
Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation