Rajnath to woo Rajput voters in Karnal, Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 21

To garner the support of the Rajput community, the BJP has scheduled two rallies featuring Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Karnal and Kaithal districts.

He will address a rally at the Gharaunda grain market in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, followed by another in the Kalayat Assembly segment in Kaithal.

Both areas have a significant Rajput population, which will make up a major section of the voters in the Lok Sabha elections. However, the BJP faces a challenge as a section of the Rajput community has openly declared its lack of support for the party.

Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar is contesting from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, while Naveen Jindal is contesting on the party’s ticket from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

BJP president JP Nadda addressed a rally in Kaithal and held a meeting in Karnal on Sunday, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah motivated the public to vote in a rally on Monday.

The preparations for both rallies are underway.

