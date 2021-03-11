Rajouri attack: Martyred jawan cremated with full military honours in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 13

The body of 26-year-old Army jawan Manoj Bhati was cremated with full military honours at his paternal village of Shahjahanpur in Ballabgarh subdivision of the district today. Manoj was among the four jawans of Rajputana Rifles, who got martyred in a militant attack in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of residents, who joined the last rites procession taken out from Ballabgarh town to his village, paid tributes to the martyred jawan renting the air with the slogans of ‘Shahid Manoj Bhati Amar Rahe’.

Manoj was the youngest among the four children of Babu Lal Bhati and his wife Sunita. While his elder brother Sunil is also serving as Naik in the Army, his younger brother Yogesh is residing with his parents at the village. His sister Asha, who is married, was inconsolable as the family got the information of his martyrdom on the day of Raksha Bandan.

While Manoj had rejoined duty after 45 days of leave last month, his wife Komal is eight months pregnant. He was married last year. Manoj had joined the Army in 2017.

Union Minister for State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, who is also MLA from Ballabgarh, Gopal Sharma, SDM, Ballabgarh, district BJP president and a large number of people from all walks of life paid floral tributes to the martyr and consoled the family members.

The body of the martyr, which arrived in a military truck accompanied by some officers and jawans of his battalion, was kept in his house for about 45 minutes where the villagers paid their tributes before the cremation.