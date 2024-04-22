Rajput community seeks representation in national, regional parties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the ‘Haryana Rajput Pratinidhi Sabha’ today demanded seats from national and regional parties for their community.

The sabha convened a meeting of the state executive at the Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday and discussed political issues ahead of the elections.

Later, Rao Naresh Chauhan, president of the sabha, while addressing the press conference, said the Rajput community would also play an active role in the upcoming elections.

He said the sabha would ensure active participation of their community in voting. According to the available data received from government sources, there are approximately 15 lakh Rajput voters, with about 8 per cent of the total population in the state, claimed Chauhan.

The sabha would endeavour to prepare a manifesto detailing the problems of the respective constituencies and their solutions at the khap and panchayat level.

Chauhan emphasised that if the parties did not give ticket, the panchayat would field the candidates from the community. He added that the Rajput community should get the opportunity for public representation and in this context, the sabha demanded at least two seats from national and regional parties.

“If the parties do not give us this opportunity, the sabha will contest the elections in an independent capacity. The sabha also demands that on lines of the municipal corporation and panchayats, the reservation of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies should also be determined under the rotation policy so that other sections also get a chance to represent people,” Chauhan said.

