Rajput Mahasabha asks BJP, Congress to give 2 LS tickets to leaders from community

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 11

A meeting of the Rajput Mahasabha was held at Maharana Pratap Bhawan, Sector 8 here today, in which community members alleged that both the BJP and Congress were ignoring the community for the Lok Sabha elections.

They demanded that the national parties provide tickets to two leaders from the Rajput community, stating that they would support the party that honoured the community’s interests.

The meeting was chaired by NP Singh, the district president of Rajput Mahasabha. Singh said the community had long been neglected by major political parties regarding tickets for the Lok Sabha elections.

“We have requested both the BJP and Congress to give two tickets to community leaders and we will extend our full support to the party that respects our sentiments,” Singh said. He added if the community leaders were not given tickets, the Mahasabha would convene a panchayat to determine the future course of action.

“The community counts for approximately 8 per cent population across the state. It plays a crucial role in deciding the results in 24 Assembly constituencies and five Lok Sabha seats, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh. Therefore, we demand two tickets for the community from both the BJP and Congress,” Singh said. Singh added that the denial of ticket to a Rajput in the Assembly polls had an impact on the BJP’s performance in other seats, including Assandh and Nilokheri.

