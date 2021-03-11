Rajya Sabha election: Congress worried about cross-voting in Haryana

Independent candidate’s headache cobbling up the numbers

Rajya Sabha election: Congress worried about cross-voting in Haryana

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, June 9

With three candidates in the fray for two seats of the Rajya Sabha from Haryana, all eyes are on the MLAs who are keeping their cards close to their chest even as preparations were underway at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Taking no chances after the “ink controversy” of 2016 where 12 invalid votes cast with a different ink “changed” the outcome of the election, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will follow the directive of the Election Commission of India in letter and spirit on handling of the pen used by MLAs to cast the vote.

“Every MLA will be given a pen before he enters the polling booth. After casting his vote, he will return it to the staff on election duty. This directive of the ECI was always there. The ink controversy happened because the practice, however, was that the pen was tied there and all MLAs would cast their vote with it,” an official explained.

Also, in another departure from the previous elections, the authorised agents of the various parties will be seated 6 ft apart with a partition in between. Since agents of all parties would sit together in close proximity, there was always the scope of another party agent looking at the vote cast by an MLA while he showed it to his authorised agent, making it invalid.

The distance will ensure there is no way agents of other parties can get a sneak peek into the vote cast by a rival party MLA. Also, the entire election will be videographed.

While there is no contest for BJP’s candidate Krishan Lal Panwar and his election as RS MP is a foregone conclusion, the contest and its suspense revolves around the election for the second seat for which Congress candidate Ajay Maken and JJP-supported Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma are contenders. For them, two votes can make the difference between winning and losing.

While the Congress is worried about cross-voting and keeping its flock together, Sharma’s worry is cobbling up the numbers. While it is unclear which way Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will vote given his mixed signals in the run-up to the poll, Independent MLA Balraj Kundu has said that he would only declare tomorrow whom he would support.

In a House of 90 members, the BJP needs 31 votes but has 40. The party has already supported Sharma, meaning that the second preference votes, nine in all, will be transferred to him. The Congress needs 30 and claims to have “at least 30”.

Sharma, if he wants to defeat the Congress, will need the magic figure of 30 but has 27 in his kitty so far. The JJP has 10 MLAs. There are seven Independent MLAs and two parties which have one MLA each.

All the parties will have their authorised agents to monitor the voting. There will be two polling agents, two counting agents and one election agent each.

Rajya Sabha election: Counting likely at 5 pm

Voting will take place between 9 am and 4 pm. After this, the Returning Officer will seek the permission of the ECI to start the counting of votes which is likely to begin at 5 pm.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Embarrassment for Punjab police as CBI says red-corner notice against Goldy Brar sought on May 30, a day after singer was killed

2
Entertainment

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's doppelganger from Pakistan surfaces on social media, claims late singer had sent him greetings once

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested

4
Bathinda

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

5
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

6
Punjab

Youth who talked about Lawrence Bishnoi in interview to Canada-based channel on arrest under Arms Act

7
Delhi

Nupur Sharma, Owaisi, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi among people booked over social media hate messages

8
Nation

Interpol issues red-corner notice against Goldy Brar in connection with murder cases of 2020, 2021

9
Nation

Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, plan was to extort money from him: Police

10
Punjab

Punjab Congress leaders stage dharna at CM's house, claim Bhagwant Mann refused to meet them

Don't Miss

View All
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of eight sharp shooters, arrested

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested

Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police

Rajya Sabha voting LIVE: Haryana, 3 other states set to witness high-stake contest shortly

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'

Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...

NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling to fill up 1,456 vacant seats

NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling

A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...

Concerned by food, fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports: IMF

Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports

India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...

Moosewala killing: ‘Supplier of arms’ among 2 detained

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 'Supplier of arms' among 2 detained

Cities

View All

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

'Drug trafficker' assaults police party, injures cop

Farmers seek permanent ownership rights for settlers

Abduction case: Cops find lapses in probe

PO arrested

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case in police custody

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Councillors raise pending projects with UT Adviser

Councillors raise pending projects with Chandigarh Adviser

To check chaos, congested parking lots to be digitised

Mobile unit to sell cloth bags in Chandigarh

Fraud case: No bail for man accused of selling 'antique' binoculars

Graft: Panchkula cop suspended

Court extends Satyendar Jain’s custody till June 13

Court extends Satyendar Jain's custody till June 13

No major relief from heat till June 15: Met

SC to decide on filling vacant NEET seats today

IISc top Indian varsity in global rankings, JNU slips

Delhi court defers order in Qutub Minar case

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

ASHA workers demand increase in allowance as promised in manifesto

2 women harassed by NRI husbands, cases registered

Pollution pangs: Farmers raise concerns over green issues

Ludhiana police action plan to better traffic management

Ludhiana police action plan to better traffic management

7 of thieves' gang nabbed

Panic grips residents as fire breaks out in flats

Peddler held with 363 gm of heroin

LIT all set for draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Illegal meat shops run sans check

8 months on, dairy-shifting project hangs fire