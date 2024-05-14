Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda holds public meetings in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 13

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda gave a boost to the campaign of Congress candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Divyanshu Budhiraja, and held a series of meetings in the different parts of the district, urging people to vote for change.

During his public meeting in Karnal city, he also sought votes for Congress candidate for the Karnal Assembly segment, Trilochan Singh. Besides, Hooda also boosted the morale of the party workers and leaders, appealing them to work with unity to ensure the victory of Budhiraja and Trilochan Singh.

Budhiraja is contesting for the Karnal Lok Sabha elections against the former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, INLD-backed NCP (Sharad Panwar) candidate Maratha Virender Verma, BSP candidate Inderjeet Jalmana and JJP candidate Devender Singh Kadian and others, while Trilochan Singh is contesting the Karnal Assembly segment elections against BJP candidate and CM Nayab Singh Saini, JJP candidate Rajinder Madaan, and others.

Hooda on Monday actively participated in different meetings, strengthening the party’s campaign. With a focus on highlighting the failures of the Union and the state governments, Hooda was vocal in his criticism, urging the people to vote for the Congress for development. During his meetings, his focus was on unemployment and inflation and said that PM Narendra Modi had promised jobs to the youth, but failed to provide them the jobs. Even he could not control inflation.

Hooda paid obeisance at Dera Kar Sewa Gurdwara, and later addressed public meetings in Karnal, Gheer and Gharaunda. Party leaders put a united front on the stage. The party leaders and workers said Deepender Hooda’s presence in the campaign trail has injected fresh energy and enthusiasm among the party workers and supporters.“The campaign by Deepender gave us new energy to defeat the BJP candidates. We will win against the CM and the former CM,” said Budhiraja.

