Sushil Gupta appointed AAP's Haryana president

Chandigarh, May 25
Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta has been appointed the new AAP president of the Haryana unit.
Ashok Tanwar has been made the campaign committee chairman.
Nirmal Singh, former MLA, is the national joint secretary and Anurag Dhanda is the senior vice president.
