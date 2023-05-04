Rajya Sabha MP visits KU museum

Kurukshetra, May 3
Rajya Sabha MP and ex-CM of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb visited the Dharohar Haryana Museum of Kurukshetra University (KU) today.
Biplab, also the state BJP in-charge, said, “I have seen many historical and cultural museums across the world, but the one at the KU is unique as it’s playing an important role in preserving and disseminating the state’s rich culture. It is good to see various dioramas relating to life in traditional state villages.”
KU VC Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are proud to present the rich culture to people from across the world. Over 2 lakh people visit the museum every year.”
