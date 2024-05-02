Rally under SVEEP flagged off in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, May 1
Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma today flagged off a rally under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities of the district administration.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...