Ram Rahim given 21-day furlough

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 20

The Dera Sacha Sauda head and rape convict, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, will soon come out of the district jail in Sunariya village here on furlough.

Sources claimed he had been granted a furlough of 21 days and he would reside at Shah Satnam Ashram, Dera Sacha Sauda, Barnava in Baghpat district (Uttar Pradesh).

It will be the third time this year when Ram Rahim will walk out of the jail. Earlier, he got a 30-day parole in January and 40 days in July.

The dera chief has been serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera has its headquarters. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

He was also convicted along with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a dera manager, in 2002. The dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

