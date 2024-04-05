Ramdev all praise for Khattar’s tenure

Karnal, April 4
Yoga guru Ramdev today appreciated the tenure of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who led the state for nine and a half years. He said during his tenure the state has witnessed good development. He also praised new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and said he was also a good soul. “Manohar Lal served as a successful CM in Haryana. He is now contesting from Karnal Lok Sabha seat and he will also get an opportunity to serve as an MP from Karnal. I spoke to Nayab Singh Saini and will meet him soon. The country is going forward in a positive direction,” said Ramdev on the sidelines of a ‘shanti sabha’, which was organised on the death of Swami Abhedanand, founder of SB Mission, at Krishna Mandir in Sector 14 here today. Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar was also present. Ramdev said the country was progressing as per the path shown by Sanatan Dharma.
He highlighted the steps taken by Swami Abhedanad in the field of education and paid tributes to him. Khattar also referred to Swami Abhedanand as a true soul and counted his contribution for the society.
