In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

Chandigarh, March 31
A video of Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Ramdev has gone viral after the spiritual guru appeared to have threaten a reporter when asked about his 2014 comment over petrol price coming down to Rs 40 if the Congress government changed.
Speaking with media in Karnal, Ramdev, in a video, was seen getting angry at the reporter. He threatened the reporter, who questioned the spiritual guru about his assurance that petrol and LPG costs would come down if people will vote for BJP in power.
2014 से पहले बाबा रामदेव जोर शोर से भाजपा के लिए प्रचार करते थे। भाजपा को वोट देने और Rs40 प्रति लीटर पेट्रोल पाने का वादा करते थे। आज पेट्रोल 100के पार है। पत्रकार ने जब सवाल किया तो पत्रकार को धमकी देने लगे। शर्मनाक। आइए बाबा के सभी प्रोडेक्ट का बहिष्कार करें। #BoycottPatanjali pic.twitter.com/FzfZ41Xg9P— Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) March 30, 2022
In a 2014 television interview, he had said: “I have a study with me that says the basic price of petrol is only Rs 35, on which 50% tax is levied.” “Agar 50% ke jagah 1% tax ho jayga to it’s only practical. Itna arthshastra to humne bhi pad rakkha hai.”
In the latest video, Ramdev is heard saying: “Don’t ask me such questions. I am not a thekedar that I have to answer whatever you ask? I gave that statement and now I don’t want to answer. Do what you can.”
Ramdev goes on to threaten the reporter, saying that it will not be good for him if he would ask such questions again.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM summons NSC meeting ahead of trust vote
NSC meeting is chaired by PM and attended by services chiefs...
Pakistan Parliament to meet on Thursday to debate no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan
PM Khan to address nation ahead of vote to oust him: Informa...
Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
BJP accuses Mazumdar-Shaw of imposing personal, politically ...
Daylong special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1
Two or three bills in session likely for enactment
Amit Shah announces reduction of AFSPA applicable areas in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur
AFSPA has been in force for decades in the 3 northeastern st...