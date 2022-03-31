In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 31

A video of Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Ramdev has gone viral after the spiritual guru appeared to have threaten a reporter when asked about his 2014 comment over petrol price coming down to Rs 40 if the Congress government changed.

Speaking with media in Karnal, Ramdev, in a video, was seen getting angry at the reporter. He threatened the reporter, who questioned the spiritual guru about his assurance that petrol and LPG costs would come down if people will vote for BJP in power.

2014 से पहले बाबा रामदेव जोर शोर से भाजपा के लिए प्रचार करते थे। भाजपा को वोट देने और Rs40 प्रति लीटर पेट्रोल पाने का वादा करते थे। आज पेट्रोल 100के पार है। पत्रकार ने जब सवाल किया तो पत्रकार को धमकी देने लगे। शर्मनाक। आइए बाबा के सभी प्रोडेक्ट का बहिष्कार करें। #BoycottPatanjali pic.twitter.com/FzfZ41Xg9P — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) March 30, 2022

In a 2014 television interview, he had said: “I have a study with me that says the basic price of petrol is only Rs 35, on which 50% tax is levied.” “Agar 50% ke jagah 1% tax ho jayga to it’s only practical. Itna arthshastra to humne bhi pad rakkha hai.”

In the latest video, Ramdev is heard saying: “Don’t ask me such questions. I am not a thekedar that I have to answer whatever you ask? I gave that statement and now I don’t want to answer. Do what you can.”

Ramdev goes on to threaten the reporter, saying that it will not be good for him if he would ask such questions again.

