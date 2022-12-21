Satlok Ashram head Rampal, 24 others acquitted in firing case

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 20

A court of Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Singh today acquitted Satlok Ashram head Rampal and 24 others in a case pertaining to a clash that took place between Rampal’s followers and residents of nearby villages outside the ashram in Karontha village here on July 12, 2006.

The incident had left a person dead and 61 injured. The court also convicted three other accused in the case under the Arms Act. The trio was awarded two-year jail.

Advocates of Rampal said a total of 38 persons, including Rampal, were booked under Sections 302,307, 323,148, 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 29 of the Arms Act in the matter. Rampal is at present lodged in the Hisar jail in connection with another case.

“It was alleged that the firing was done from inside the ashram, but the allegation was not found true during the court trial, hence Rampal and 24 others were acquitted. Three others were convicted under the Arms Act,” said the advocates.

