Rampal Majra to rejoin INLD today

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 19

Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Rampal Majra, who had quit the BJP during the farmers’ agitation against three farm laws, will rejoin the INLD tomorrow in Chandigarh and will be given the responsibility of party president, confirmed senior party leader Abhay Chautala. The post of party president became vacant after the murder of Nafe Singh Rathi. Majra, a three-time former MLA, had switched to the BJP from the INLD just before the 2019 Assembly elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abhay Singh Chautala #BJP #Karnal