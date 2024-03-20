Rampal Majra to rejoin INLD today

Karnal, March 19
Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Rampal Majra, who had quit the BJP during the farmers’ agitation against three farm laws, will rejoin the INLD tomorrow in Chandigarh and will be given the responsibility of party president, confirmed senior party leader Abhay Chautala. The post of party president became vacant after the murder of Nafe Singh Rathi. Majra, a three-time former MLA, had switched to the BJP from the INLD just before the 2019 Assembly elections.
