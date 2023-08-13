Randeep Surjewala accuses BJP-JJP govt of betraying growers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 12

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala has accused the BJP-JJP government of betraying farmers and common people. He said this while addressing a gathering in Kurar village in Kaithal district today during the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign.

“The Centre and the state government did not fulfil the promise of doubling farmers’ income nor ensured the MSP,” said Surjewala.

He said the government had imposed GST on fertilizers, pesticides, tractors and other agricultural implements, which shows that the government was ‘anti-farmers’. The prices of diesel, fertilizers, pesticides and other agricultural items have increased the income cost, while the farmers’ income has been reducing.

Surjewala asked people in the gathering to take the policies of the Congress to the people ahead of the general elections in 2024. He also targeted the BJP-JJP government over unemployment and cancellation of various exams during the present regime.

