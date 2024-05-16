Randomisation done in presence of party reps: Election Observer

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 15

The process of randomisation of EVMs, BU and VVPAT for the Lok Sabha elections completed on Wednesday. The randomisation was conducted in the presence of political party representatives under the chairmanship of Election Observer (General) Dev Krishna Tiwari at the conference hall of the Mini-Secretariat. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner RK Singh, Election Observer (Expenditure) Vijay Singh, all AROs, and officials concerned were present at the time.

The EVM randomisation is a crucial process through which EVMs are allocated randomly via a software. In the presence of representatives of the political parties, the data was locked after completing the second phase of randomisation. In the second phase, the EVMs were allotted to all nine Assembly constituencies within the Sirsa Lok Sabha area through the randomisation process.

The process successfully completed the second phase of randomisation for 1,890 booths in the Sirsa Lok Sabha region.

Tiwari stated that the elections were a very important process in a democratic system. The more trained the officials and employees involved in the election process are, the easier it would be to conduct the elections successfully. Therefore, all AROs should ensure that all officials and employees under them were aware of the election process and rules.

Vijay Singh said seven candidates from the Sirsa parliamentary constituency had not yet got their expenditure registers checked. They should ensure to get their expenditure registers reconciled as soon as possible. He added that the videography of the candidates’ programmes and election activities were being done to assess the expenditures of all candidates.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa