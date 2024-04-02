Ranjit apologises for anti-Brahmin remarks

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 1

Haryana Power Minister and BJP candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency Ranjit Chautala has apologised for his remark about the Brahmin community.

Addressing a news conference at Hisar today, Ranjit said he had inadvertently made a remark about the Brahmin community, for which he apologises.

“Brahmins are respectable for us as we seek their consent/permission before any new venture/task. It is my eighth election and I have never made any remark against any caste or community,” he said.

In a recent interview, the minister had blamed the Brahmin community for the caste system in society.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar #Lok Sabha #Rohtak