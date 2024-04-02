Ranjit apologises for anti-Brahmin remarks

Rohtak, April 1
Haryana Power Minister and BJP candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency Ranjit Chautala has apologised for his remark about the Brahmin community.
Addressing a news conference at Hisar today, Ranjit said he had inadvertently made a remark about the Brahmin community, for which he apologises.
“Brahmins are respectable for us as we seek their consent/permission before any new venture/task. It is my eighth election and I have never made any remark against any caste or community,” he said.
In a recent interview, the minister had blamed the Brahmin community for the caste system in society.
