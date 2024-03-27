Ranjit Singh resigns from Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, March 26

Haryana’s Energy and Jails Minister and Independent MLA from Rania Ranjit Singh, who has been nominated as the BJP candidate from Hisar parliamentary constituency, has resigned from the membership of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Sources said Ranjit Singh has sent his resignation to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat though Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is yet to take a call on acceptance of the MLA’s resignation. Ranjit Singh, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, had joined the BJP recently and was nominated as a candidate bypassing several claimants for the party ticket from Hisar. He is the second MLA to resign from the Vidhan Sabha in about a fortnight as former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier resigned following his nomination as the party candidate from Karnal parliamentary constituency.

The Independent MLA’s resignation seemed to be a foregone conclusion as according to the Anti-Deflection Law, any Independent candidate shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joined any political party.

