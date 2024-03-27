Ranjit Singh resigns from Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, March 26
Haryana’s Energy and Jails Minister and Independent MLA from Rania Ranjit Singh, who has been nominated as the BJP candidate from Hisar parliamentary constituency, has resigned from the membership of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.
Sources said Ranjit Singh has sent his resignation to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat though Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is yet to take a call on acceptance of the MLA’s resignation. Ranjit Singh, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, had joined the BJP recently and was nominated as a candidate bypassing several claimants for the party ticket from Hisar. He is the second MLA to resign from the Vidhan Sabha in about a fortnight as former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier resigned following his nomination as the party candidate from Karnal parliamentary constituency.
The Independent MLA’s resignation seemed to be a foregone conclusion as according to the Anti-Deflection Law, any Independent candidate shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joined any political party.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...