Ranjit Singh’s resignation being ‘verified’ by Speaker

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, April 3

A week after Energy Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, the only Independent MLA in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet, resigned from the Vidhan Sabha after joining the BJP and getting the ticket from Sirsa, his resignation is still being “verified” by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Justifying the delay in accepting the resignation, the Speaker said, “The resignation came through a messenger. The MLA has not appeared in person. It is for us to verify that the resignation has not been sent under any pressure, threat or compulsion.”

He explained that his office was exercising caution by not accepting Chautala’s resignation immediately and taking time to verify since in 2022, Congress MLA Surender Panwar resigned only to withdraw it later. He had resigned on grounds of threat to life and subsequently retracted. “We need to be sure that the member of the House in question has done so willingly,” he said.

There is no time limit set for the “verification” of the resignation under the rules, indicating that it is unlikely to be accepted before the parliamentary elections are over on June 4.

This assumes significance because Chautala is the only Independent MLA accommodated in the Saini Cabinet. Accepting his resignation could mean a vacancy in the Cabinet. With six of seven Independent MLAs supporting the Saini government “unconditionally”, dropping Chautala would mean that another Independent MLA would have to be selected to replace him.

While Chautala is the seniormost Independent MLA, and nobody grudges him being accommodated in the Cabinet, any vacancy would mean that the BJP would have to choose from among the remaining five Independent MLAs. This could lead to disgruntlement among others, something the BJP can ill-afford since it snapped ties with its alliance partner, the JJP, last month.

Presently, the BJP has 41 MLAs and has the support of six Independents, including Ranjit Singh, besides the lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party, taking the number to 48. For a majority, the party requires 46 MLAs and there is no threat to the government since a no-confidence motion cannot be taken up before six months.

