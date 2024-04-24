Power and Energy Minister Ranjit Singh to appear before Haryana Speaker on April 30

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today asked Power and Energy Minister Ranjit Singh to appear before him on April 30 for the verification of his resignation.

Ranjit Singh, who was asked to appear before the Speaker today, expressed his inability to appear due to ‘personal reasons’. He had resigned from the membership of the Haryana Assembly on March 24. Later, the Independent MLA from Rania joined the BJP, and was named party candidate from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

