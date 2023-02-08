Ranked 24th, this Jhajjar village girl wants to empower women

Tribune reporters

Jhajjar, February 7

Monika Sharma, a resident of Kot village, 2 km from the district headquarters, has been selected in the HCS (Executive Branch) whose result was declared by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) last evening. She got the 24th rank in the exam and made it in her second attempt.

Youngest among her three siblings, Monika devoted six to seven hours a day for the exam and was confident of getting selected this time. She had been selected for the post of excise inspector recently. Her father works in the private sector, while her mother is a housewife.

“Despite cracking exam for the JRF in political science, I do not have much interest in teaching and wish to work for empowering women, and the platform of the HCS officer is the best for this purpose. In this era, women need to be financially independent, hence my priority will be to motivate people to ensure higher education for their daughters so that they could stand on their feet,” said Monika.

“I give credit for my success to my family members who motivated me a lot to crack this exam, as I could not do it in 2019,” Monika added.