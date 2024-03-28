Rao Bahadur Singh JJP nominee from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, March 27

Declaring its first candidate for the Lok Sabha poll, JJP leader Ajay Singh Chautala named the former MLA from Nangal Chaudhary Assembly segment, Rao Bahadur Singh, as nominee from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency today.

Addressing party workers in Bhiwani, the JJP chief said Rao Bahadur Singh, who had returned to the party recently, had been associated with them for a long time.

Indicating that the party could field any member of his family from Hisar or Sonepat Lok Sabha segments, Chautala confirmed that one member of his family would contest the poll. He, however, did not reveal the name of the candidate or the preferred Lok Sabha segment. While his son and former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had been MP from Hisar in 2014-19, his younger son Digvijay had contested from Sonepat in the 2019 elections.

Speculations is also rife that Ajay Chautala’s wife Naina, who is MLA from Badhra Assembly segment, could also be a candidate. He said the core committee of the party would make a final decision soon. He could not enter the fray as he had served a jail term in the JBT recruitment case.

The political affairs committee of the party had decided to field candidates on all 10 seats in the state. Chautala also did not rule out re-alliance with the BJP, stating that there were all kinds of possibilities in future. He said there was no bitterness with the BJP after the collapse of the alliance with it. “We followed the dharma of coalition politics with all honesty,” he claimed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Lok Sabha #Mahendragarh #Nangal