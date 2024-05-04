Rao Dan Singh files nomination from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, May 3
Congress candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency Rao Dan Singh filed his nomination papers today.
Rs 18 crore assets
As per an affidavit, Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh and his wife have movable and immovable assets worth about Rs 18 crore, and liabilities of Rs 39.88 lakh.
A former CM, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, accompanied him, while former Congress MP from the constituency, Shruti Choudhry, and her mother and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry were conspicuous by their absence.
Shruti Choudhry wanted to contest the Lok Sabha election, but she was denied ticket by the party leadership.
Congress MLA from Mahendragarh Rao Dan Singh, considered close to Hooda, was given the ticket from the constituency. Following that, Shruti and her mother have stayed away from his campaign. Addressing a public meeting at Narnaul prior to the filing of the papers of the Congress candidate, Hooda said the BJP’s claim of getting 400-plus seats was hollow as its graph was down. “On coming to power, the Congress will increase pension to Rs 6,000, implement the old pension scheme, provide LPG cylinder at Rs 500 and jobs to 2 lakh unemployed youths,” he said.
