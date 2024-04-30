Rao Inderjit should win G’gaon seat by huge margin, says CM

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 29

Reemphasising Gurgaon as BJP stronghold, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, who accompanied BJP candidate and five-time MP Rao Inderjit Singh to the filing of nomination, raised the slogan of ‘Rao 8 lakh ke paar (Win by eight lakh votes for Rao).

Saini, while addressing a public rally with Inderjit, said they know they would win here. Gurugram had recorded one of highest winning margins in 2019 and Rao Inderjit should now look to beating his own record, he said.

He further claimed that even the Congress knew it would lose here and was thus unable to decide on a scapegoat as no leader wants to sacrifice his or her political career.

“It is a matter of winning margins here and hence, we have asked Rao ‘sahab’ to focus on winning margin. We want the margin to be eight lakh and have asked the voters to help us achieve it. The BJP government and Rao Inderjit have served the people and hence, he has been MP here since Gurgaon became a constituency. People will vote for development. Even the Congress knows Gurgaon is not their turf and thus cannot decide who to put up,” said Saini.

Interestingly known for his “ideological” differences with majority of “camps” in the BJP, especially Khattar camp, 74-year-old Rao managed to have them all on one stage with the party putting up a united face.

In addition to CM and his daughter Aarti Rao, Inderjit was accompanied by state ministers like Sanjay Singh and Dr Banwarilal, former minister Rao Narbir, Kosli MLA Laxman Yadav among others.

Though the BJP managed to put up an impressive united show of strength, the absence of Nangal Chaudhary, MLA and Irrigation Minister, and Ahir leader Abhay Singh Yadav did raise some eyebrows.

“I am delighted beyond words to have the entire party here to support me. I have done my best in the last 10 years to transform the city. Voters can themselves judge from what we were in 2014 to what we are in 2024. There are few projects which were promised, but couldn’t be started owing to technical issues and Covid. They will see the light of day now,” Rao Inderjit said.

