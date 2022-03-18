Rape accused commits suicide in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 17

An 88-year-old man committed suicide after being accused of raping an 11-year-old neighbour in a village under the Bilaspur police station. No suicide note was recovered and the family of the deceased accused did not blame anyone. The police handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem and said that the probe was on.

According to the police, an FIR under the POCSO Act was registered against accused Lal Singh yesterday while he committed suicide this afternoon. His body was found hanging in his room at his house.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the victim girl who is a Class IV student that it was on Thursday her daughter confided her that the accused lured her daughter by giving her sweets and then raped her. —