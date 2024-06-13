Rape victim flees shelter home

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 12

A 17-year-old rape victim, who is also three months pregnant, allegedly fled from a shelter home in Sector 15 after jumping the boundary wall of an adjoining building on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Smita Bishnoi, Superintendent of the Jagannath Ashram Bal Grah, Sector 15, the rape victim was sent to the shelter home on June 3 after she was produced before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC). A case of her alleged rape and abduction was registered at the Kherki Daula police station on May 19.

Smita said, “Around 6.30 am on Tuesday, when I took attendance of all the children, the victim was not found absent. In the CCTV footage, she was seen climbing the stairs around 4.15 am.”

“In the CCTV footage of the nearby speech and hearing centre, she was seen jumping a wall and going out of their main gate towards the street. The girl used to tell all the children that she would run away from here,” she added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 363 (abduction) of the IPC at the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday. “The victim is still missing and efforts are being made to find her,” the investigating officer said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram