Rape victim gives birth in Jind

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 26

The Jind police today booked a youth for raping and impregnating a minor girl who gave birth to a premature baby in Jind district.

The police said the victim’s kin lodged a police complaint at Civil Lines, alleging that a resident of Kiloi village of Rohtak district had raped the girl in September last year.

The accused’s sister is married to a member of the victim’s family in Jind town following which the accused had been visiting their home frequently. The police registered a case under various Sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. —