Rape victim gives birth in Jind

Hisar, March 26
The Jind police today booked a youth for raping and impregnating a minor girl who gave birth to a premature baby in Jind district.
The police said the victim’s kin lodged a police complaint at Civil Lines, alleging that a resident of Kiloi village of Rohtak district had raped the girl in September last year.
The accused’s sister is married to a member of the victim’s family in Jind town following which the accused had been visiting their home frequently. The police registered a case under various Sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...