 Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram: 50% women, government school students found anaemic in Palwal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram: 50% women, government school students found anaemic in Palwal

Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram: 50% women, government school students found anaemic in Palwal

Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram: 50% women, government school students found anaemic in Palwal

A child being tested for anaemia at a health centre in Palwal.



Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 18

A majority of the students of government schools and children at anganwadi centres, aged between six months and 19 years, have been found anaemic in Palwal. As per reports, almost half of the women here, aged between 20 and 49 years, are also suffering from the condition.

It was revealed during a drive carried out under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), which is an initiative of the Union Government to screen the school children for various diseases and disorders. An average of 55 to 60 per cent of the government school students were found anaemic in the drive conducted by the RBSK cell of the district Health Department between March 10 and 17.

Of total 23,636 persons screened, 13,848 were anganwadi and government schools students. According to sources, around 58 per cent of the students have been found anaemic of various degrees. According to sources, 70 per cent of the girl students and 45 percent of the boy students were short of the required haemoglobin (HB) level.

The department has recommended medicines and advised them to follow a proper and healthy diet to improve the iron levels in the body,

said an official.

The week-long campaign also found that half of 9,788 women, aged between 20 and 49 years, were anaemic to a certain degree. As many as 45 per cent of pregnant and breastfeeding mothers were suffering from this condition.

A department official said the condition could be categorised into three categories. The HB level between 10 and 11 is counted as mild anaemia, while it becomes moderate between 8 and 9. The HB level of 7 or less comes under severe anaemia. Severe type patients are being recommended for immediate medical treatment.

“The department has also been distributing iron and folic acid tablets to the school students every Wednesday for over a year,” said Dr Rameshwari, Deputy Civil Surgeon and Incharge of the RBSK campaign in the

district.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

2
Punjab

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

3
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

4
Trending

Dara Singh’s son Vindu recalls his interfaith marriage with ex-wife and Tabu’s sister, Farah Naaz and the advice by his father

5
Punjab

‘Apple of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s eye, Raghav Chadha’s absence at this juncture is forced political detachment…,’ says BJP President Sunil Jakhar

6
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

7
Himachal

Supreme Court refuses to stay Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker order disqualifying rebel Congress MLAs

8
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

9
India

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

10
Punjab

SAD calls core committee meet amid game of nerves with BJP on pact

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s cabinet to take oath today

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today

Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...


Cities

View All

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Blind murder case of AAP leader solved; one held, three on run

500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

New Mullanpur stadium all geared up for IPL tie

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh MC chief writes to parties on use of community centres

INDIA VOTES 2024: Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp messages poll code violation: RO

INDIA VOTES 2024: Voters can enrol till May 5 in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

BJP Yuva Morcha leaders join AAP

What did you do for Delhi, AAP leader asks BJP MPs

Elderly women voters outnumber male counterparts

Sachdeva flays CM for skipping ED hearing

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Over 4.93 lakh voters to cast ballot in Nawanshahr

Vegetable, fruit vendors protest proposed rent hike

Follow model code of conduct strictly, DC asks political parties

Speculation rife as SAD MLA from Banga meets Punjab CM

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4-year-old child of migrant family raped, murdered

Nine-year-old boy dies after hit by train, narrow escape for 2 children

Poll code violation: CM’s pictures still intact at AAC near Chand Cinema

Woman, paramour held for killing spouse

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Awareness rally on save girl child

RGNUL organises one-day seminar on senior citizens

Educational trip to IISER Mohali

Subhash Sood likely to join AAP