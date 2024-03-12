Slain INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathi’s kin, supporters stage dharna in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 11

Family members and supporters of the slain INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathi reached the mini-secretariat here today to meet Commissioner of Police (CP) B Satheesh Balan.

They staged a dharna on the campus demanding arrest of the two remaining suspects in the murder case. They returned to Bahadurgarh after the CP assured them of arresting the suspects soon. DCP Arpit Jain was also present.

Jitender Rathi, son of Nafe Singh Rathi, said two of the four suspects involved in the murder of his father were still at large. He also flagged the question why his father was not provided security when he personally met the SP for the purpose around six months ago.

Expressing resentment over the security provided to Bahadurgarh-based leaders named in the FIR, Jitender said they had been given security cover instead of arresting them.

“No one involved in the crime will be spared,” the CP said.

