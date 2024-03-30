Rationalisation of all 4 Yamunanagar constituencies complete

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 29

The rationalisation of polling stations (booths) of all four Assembly constituencies has been done in the district.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar has sent a proposal to the Election Commission to replace the polling stations where the number of voters is more than 1,500 and the building of such polling stations is in a dilapidated condition.

As per available information, there is no proposal related to rationalisation in the Sadhaura and Jagadhri Assembly constituencies of the district.

However, there is one polling station (number 168) in Yamunanagar Assembly constituency, where the number of voters has reached 1,505.

The polling station is situated at Government Primary School, Camp of Yamunanagar.

Apart from this, there is a proposal to change the location of some polling stations due to their dilapidated condition and less space in the buildings in the Yamunanagar Assembly segment.

There is a proposal to shift the polling stations number 54 and 55 from Dev Shakti High School to Dharamshala in Raghunath Puri, situated close to the school.

Besides, there is a proposal to shift the polling station number 127 from Mukand Lal National Senior Secondary School, Yamunanagar, to Mukund Lal National College, Yamunanagar.

The polling station numbers 139, 140, 141 are located at New Saraswati Senior Secondary School, but there is a proposal to shift these polling stations in the building of Shiv Shakti Shiv Devi Bhalla High School, Yamunanagar.

Captain Manoj Kumar said due to the lack of space at the polling station numbers 175, 176 and 177 in Jammu Colony, there was a proposal to shift these polling stations to the nearby buildings.

He said due to lack of space, there was a proposal to shift the polling station numbers 188 and 189 from Government High School, Old Hamida to Gitanjali Vidya Mandir High School, Old Hamida.

He further said the building of the polling station numbers 192 and 193 was in a dilapidated condition, therefore, these polling stations would be shifted from the Community Centre, Old Hamida to Government High School, Old Hamida.

He added that in the Radaur Assembly constituency, there was only one polling booth (number 24), where the number of voters had increased to 1,507.

He said the booth was located at Government Primary School, Sasauli.

“Due to the dilapidated condition of the building of the polling booth, there is a proposal to shift the polling booth,” said Captain Manoj Kumar.

He said the booth number 119 was situated at Government Primary School, Hariya Bans, but they had prepared a proposal to shift it to the Anganwari Centre of the village due to the damaged buildings of the school.

