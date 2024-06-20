Rationalisation order of Haryana Roadways fleet put on hold

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 19

The state transport authorities have put on hold an order pertaining to the rationalisation of Haryana Roadways fleet, under which around 150 buses were to be transferred/allotted to different depots to cater to the needs of commuters.

Though no reason has been cited for keeping the decision pending till further orders, sources claimed that it had been done following resistance in various quarters. Dharambir Singh, MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, had also expressed displeasure over the transfer of buses.

In his letter to CM Nayab Singh Saini, he said Narnaul Depot had 10 air-conditioned buses, of which nine were plying on the Narnaul-Delhi-Jhunjhunu-Delhi route, where hundreds of passengers travelled daily, and another bus was running between Narnaul and Chandigarh.

“It has come to my knowledge that these buses are being sent to Sirsa Depot and has led to resentment among people of Mahendragarh district, which is part of my parliamentary constituency. Hence, no bus should be shifted to other places,” he wrote.

The sources said leaders and people at other places, too, expressed resentment against the rationalisation move.

As per the orders issued on June 14, 20 buses were to be transferred to Delhi from Faridabad, 15 each to Nuh and Palwal from Jind, 12 from Sonepat to Jind, and 10 each from Sonepat, Kurukshetra, Narnaul and Sirsa to Ambala, Narnaul, Sirsa and Kurukshetra, respectively. Similarly, eight buses were to be transferred to Rohtak from Faridabad, six to Nuh from Gurugram, five to Rohtak from Sonepat, among others.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak