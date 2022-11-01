Ratnawali fest concludes at KU

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 31

The four-day state-level Ratnawali Mahotsav 2022 organised by the Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs, Kurukshetra University (KU), concluded today.

A renowned social worker, Prof Dev Prasad Bhardwaj, was the chief guest on the occasion. Bhardwaj said the young generation of Haryana was working to keep the cultural heritage of the state alive through Ratnawali.

He said the Kurukshetra University deserved applause for reviving Loor dance through Ratnawali. He added that the youth should pay attention to folk cultures and preserve them.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the university is proud of preserving Haryanvi culture and disseminating it all over the world. The stage of Ratnawali had given a large number of artists to Bollywood, television, and theatre, he added.

The vice-chancellor, film actor Yashpal Sharma, and Dr Dev Prasad gave prizes to the winners of various competitions of the Ratnawali festival.

KU Registrar Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Director of Youth and Cultural Affairs Dr Mahasingh Poonia and Cultural Council president Dr RP Saini were also present on the occasion.