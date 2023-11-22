Rats caused children deaths in Haryana's Tauru in October, encephalitis ruled out

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 22

‘Mysterious’ deaths in Tauru block of Nuh district that had put local authorities on alert in October were caused by rodent infestation.

Test reports revealed two deceased children were found to be infected with rickettsial and leptospirosis.

Ruling out encephalitis as the cause behind fatalities, the local Health department claimed that samples tested negative for the disease in two subsequent tests.

According to CMO Dr Rajeev, though no new cases have been reported, they have alerted local civic agencies, animal husbandry and veterinary department and neighbouring districts in Haryana, UP and Rajasthan.

“The test results have come in. Rodents were responsible for deaths. These children lived in isolated colony of around 17 houses near fields and picked up infection there. As of now, no new cases of similar symptoms or fever have been reported in area but we are alert and have informed all departments concerned. We have also through video conferencing put neighbouring districts on alert to watch out for similar instances,” Dr Rajeev said.

It may be noted that Rickettsia is a group of vector-borne organisms that cause acute febrile illnesses throughout the world. These can only survive inside cells. Rickettsial diseases vary considerably in severity from self-limiting mild illnesses to severe life-threatening infections, particularly if complications arise. The organisms cause disease by damaging blood vessels in various tissues and organs. In severe cases, multiple tissues and organs are affected. Amongst various causes house mouse is the natural host of the mouse mite transmitting rickettsialpox.

Similarly, leptospirosis is a disease caused by bacteria in the urine of infected animals, especially rats. Rats are the most common source of leptospirosis. The best way to prevent leptospirosis is to avoid contact with rats.

Panic had gripped Tauru area of Nuh in October as four cousins aged between 4 to 7 years died one after another owing to mysterious illness. They stayed in Dhani area of Chahalka village. In all, 17 interrelated families live in the village.

#Gurugram #Nuh