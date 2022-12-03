Rohtak PGIMS Resident Doctors Association calls off strike, students' stir on

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 2

Although the Rohtak PGIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has withdrawn its strike and resumed hospital services, the protest by MBBS students continued on the PGIMS campus on Friday.

Moral support The RDA has resumed patient-care services at the Rohtak PGIMS on humanitarian grounds, but its moral support is still with us. — Protesting students

The students have been staging an agitation since November 1 in protest against the imposition of the bond policy by the state government. The protesting students were backed by the RDA, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other organisations. However, the RDA withdrew the strike after holding a general body meeting on Thursday.

“Our agitation is on. We will take the final call after seeing the amended notification,” said a representative of the protesting students on Friday.

The MBBS students pointed out that the RDA had resumed patient-care services at the PGIMS on humanitarian grounds, but its moral support was still with them.

“RDA members and office-bearers visited us at the agitation venue today to reaffirm their support,” said a protesting student. Nonetheless, the RDA has expressed its gratitude to the CM for his assurance regarding amendments to the bond policy.

“Though the nature of the policy may be subjected to deliberations and developments in future, the fraternity shall look forward to assurances given at the meeting held on November 30,” the association said in a communique to the Vice-Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

“We shall also look forward to an official clarification from the government as regards SOPs for the implementation of the policy and hope these will be encouraging and in the best interest of undergraduate students,” states the RDA communique.

